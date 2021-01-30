Children’s council model proves effective
The model of children’s council has enabled children to promote their rights since it was piloted three years ago, heard a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on January 29.
Students give a presentation on the role of the model of children's council in promoting children's right to participation (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The model of children’s council has enabled children to promote their rights since it was piloted three years ago, heard a meeting in Ho Chi Minh City on January 29.
The model was formed by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee in line with the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 123/QD-TTg dated August 3, 2015, and was put into operation since June 2017.
It was piloted in five cities and provinces, comprising Yen Bai, Hanoi, Quang Ninh, Binh Dinh and HCM City.
The children’s council gathers outstanding children who have held dialogues with representatives of all-level People’s Councils on child-related issues in localities.
The model has also contributed to raising the awareness of all-level Party committees, authorities, agencies and the entire society about the role of child protection, care and education.
Under the programme, more than 1,500 activities were held in the localities, with the participation of more than 300,000 children and 2,000 opinions collected.
The number of children suffering from domestic violence in those localities also halved, while those living in an environment without violence and abuse increased around 20 percent.
The model has served as an important information channel helping all-level Party committees, authorities and agencies devise child-related policies and guidelines.
Apart the five cities and provinces, more than 10 other localities like Da Nang, Lai Chau, Ben Tre and Ca Mau have also joined the model./.