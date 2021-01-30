Culture - Sports Hanoi postpones many cultural activities due to COVID-19 A number of cultural activities celebrating the Lunar New Year festival (Tet) in Hanoi have been postponed in the face of a new COVID-19 outbreak.

Society Hai Duong bolsters COVID-19 testing capacity About 5,000 samples will be taken for COVID-19 testing on January 30 in the northern province of Hai Duong, the country’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, said Director of the provincial Centre for Disease Control (CDC) Pham Duy Tuyen.

Society Consular work for Vietnamese in southwestern Cambodia reaps good outcomes The Vietnam Consulate General in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province, which is in charge of providing consular services in six southwestern Cambodian localities, has operated effectively last year despite diseases and natural disasters.

Society Quang Ninh imposes social distancing in Van Don, lockdown in Cai Rong Northern Quang Ninh province has decided to put its Van Don district under social distancing and temporarily block Van Don’s Cai Rong town from 12pm on January 30 to 12pm on February 21.