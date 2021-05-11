Culture - Sports Archaeological excavation, research at Hoa Lu ancient capital reviewed Archaeological excavation and research at the Hoa Lu Ancient Capital and other sites in the northern province of Ninh Binh were reviewed at a workshop held by the provincial Department of Culture and Sports, the Institute of Archaeology, and the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences on April 20.

Culture - Sports Vietnam secures seventh Olympic slot in rowing Rowers have secured Vietnam’s seventh Olympic slot at the World Rowing Asia and Oceania Olympic and Paralympic qualification regatta which ended in Japan on May 7.

Culture - Sports A panorama of Dien Bien Phu Campaign A panorama of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign made its official debut on May 7 in Dien Bien province to mark Dien Bien Phu victory over French colonial rule.