Children's fine arts contest launched
The culture ministry’s Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition Department has announced the launching of the Vietnam Children Fine Arts Contest 2021.
Illustrative photo (Source: sggpnews.org.vn)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The culture ministry’s Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition Department has announced the launching of the Vietnam Children Fine Arts Contest 2021.
The contest is open to children from age five to 15, who can send paintings about love for their homeland or country, daily life, love of children for President Ho Chi Minh, their grandparents, parents and family, their views on environment protection or hope for a world with peace and happiness.
Entries should be on paper sizes A3 or A2, using various materials like powder colour or collage, however works drawn in black pencil will be ineligible.
Entries should be sent to Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition Department, 38 Cao Ba Quat street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi. The entries can be sent between May 25 and July 5.
The organisers plan to give three first prizes, six seconds, 10 thirds, 20 consolation and 10 prizes to 10 collectives with the best entries. They will also seek sponsors for additional prizes.
Some 400 short-listed entries will be displayed at an exhibition in Hanoi later this year.
The biennial contest aims to encourage children to compose fine arts works to educate them in the truthful, the good and the beautiful in life./.