Chilean President values traditional ties, cooperation potential with Vietnam
Chile values its traditional relations and potential for cooperation with Vietnam, particularly when both nations are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTTP), stated Chilean President Sebastian Pinera.
The Chilean leader made his statement after receiving the credentials presented by Vietnamese Ambassador to the country Pham Truong Giang on August 17.
Welcoming the diplomat, Pinera recalled his memory about Vietnam’s charms and hospitality during his visit to the nation in 2012. He also expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s heroic history.
For his part, Giang conveyed to the Chilean President, Government and people the greetings from Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and other high-ranking leaders.
Expressing an honour for his appointment on the occasion of the two nations celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations, he vowed to do his utmost to contribute to the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries./.