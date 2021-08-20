Politics Vietnam sends congratulations to Hungary on National Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 20 sent a message of congratulations to Hungarian President Ader Janos on the country's National Day (St. Stephen's Day, August 20).

Politics Vietnam calls for international cooperation to deal with threat of terrorism Deputy head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Pham Hai Anh urged international cooperation and solidarity in order to seek the most effective response to combat terrorism in the face of a serious threat posed by the so-called Islamic State’s activities in recent times.

Politics Dialogue looks into sea-related issues from perspective of international law The seventh dialogue with the theme of evaluating arising sea-related issues from the perspective of international law has recently been held virtually, drawing over 250 domestic and foreign experts, as well as delegates from foreign representative agencies in Hanoi and the media.

Politics AstraZeneca pledges to deliver more vaccines to Vietnam CEO of AstraZeneca Pascal Soriot has pledged to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on schedule as well as increase vaccine supplies to the country this month.