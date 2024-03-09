Like other ethnic groups in Vietnam, the Cao Lan (also known as the San Chay people) have unique dishes like “Chim gau” cake.

The Cao Lan people call it 'chim gau' cake because the outer layer of the cake is made from wild pineapple leaves, which are knitted into the shape of a spotted dove, or ‘chim gau’ in Vietnamese.

One of the cake’s main ingredients is wild pineapple leaves. According to the Cao Lan people, the leaves are also a remedy for stomach ailments. “Chim Gau” cake is therefore not only delicious but also a good health supplement.

In addition to wild pineapple leaves, another main ingredient in “Chim Gau” cake is glutinous rice.

After the rice is washed and drained, pinches of salt are added. It is then stuffed into wild pineapple leaves woven into the shape of a dove, and then boiled. Mung bean paste and pork are added nowadays, to enhance the flavour.

The heat of the fire must be consistent, and the cake must be kept submerged throughout the cooking process, which lasts about an hour.

The “Chim Gau” cake is not only delicious but also carries a sacred message.

No longer a humble daily meal to fill the stomach, nowadays “Chim Gau” cake has become a delicacy of the Cao Lan ethnic community and is often showcased at culinary festivals both inside and outside of Vinh Phuc province./.

