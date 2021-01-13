World Thailand adopts measures to support locals, businesses amidst COVID-19 The Thai cabinet on January 12 approved a number of measures to reduce the cost of living and increase liquidity, and ease the impact of the new wave of COVID-19 infections.

ASEAN Indonesia receives another 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine Indonesia received the third bulk of COVID-19 vaccine by Chinese manufacturer Sinovac Biotech one day prior to the start of the national vaccination campaign.

World Thai Tourism Ministry gets companies input on COVID-19 remedies Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has gathered input from the tourism and hotel industries on potential measures to aid them in the current COVID-19 crisis, with loan deferments, utility discounts, and a tax deadline postponement among the measures to be proposed to the Prime Minister on January 12.