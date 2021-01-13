China, Myanmar agree to accelerate construction of economic corridor
China and Myanmar have agreed to accelerate the construction of an economic corridor between the two countries to boost bilateral ties during the visit of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Myanmar.
Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Min Aung Hlaing and visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in their meeting on January 12. (Photo: AP)
At the meeting with Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Min Aung Hlaing on January 12, Wang said the main purpose of his trip is to communicate with Myanmar on implementing the results of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit last year and exchange views on developing bilateral ties in the next stage.
He said China hopes the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) will be fully implemented to help Myanmar to develop and revitalise. He also announced that China will provide assistance of vaccines and medical supplies to help Myanmar fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and encourage Chinese enterprises to carry out further vaccine cooperation with Myanmar.
For his part, Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar is willing to play an active role in deepening the friendly cooperation with China, especially accelerating the CMEC building. He also thanked China for its assistance in fighting the coronavirus./.