Business More incentives needed to raise competitiveness of logistics firms: Insiders The domestic logistics sector has made big strides over the past time, significantly contributing to national economic growth and generating jobs for labourers.

Business Affordable goods, sufficient supply ensured for Tet The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has ordered local firms to ensure sufficient supply of goods of affordable prices for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, as demand on this occasion is forecast to increase 10% from the same time last year.

Business First Vietnamese factory inaugurated in Egypt Vietnam's European Plastics Joint Stock Company (EuP) has inaugurated a factory specialising in producing filler masterbatch in Sadat city, Menoufaya province of Egypt, marking the first factory of a Vietnamese enterprise in the Middle East country.