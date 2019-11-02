World US, Brunei conclude maritime training exercise The US and Brunei navies have recently concluded a 10-day maritime training exercise at Brunei’s Muara Naval Base.

World ASEAN countries welcome Vietnam’s initiatives to enhance cooperation Senior officials of the ASEAN member states expressed unanimity for Vietnam’s initiatives to promote political-security cooperation within the ASEAN bloc in 2020 at the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Preparatory Meeting (Prep-SOM) in Bangkok on November 1.