ASEAN ASEAN Smart Logistics Network launched Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, via videoconference, witnessed on November 14 the launch of the ASEAN Smart Logistics Network (ASLN) with the Vinh Phuc ICD Logistics Centre (SuperPort) its first project.

ASEAN ASEAN Plus Three vow to beef up cooperation amidst COVID-19 Leaders from ASEAN member countries, and the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan and China shared the view on the need to enhance their cooperation in the COVID-19 fight and economic recovery, during the 23rd ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit held online on November 14.

ASEAN Vietnam performs better than expected as ASEAN Chair: expert Vietnam has been serving as Chair of ASEAN in a difficult time, but it has shown better-than-expected performance in leading the bloc during a context full of challenges like at present, according to Dr Balaz Szantos at the Chulalongkorn University of Thailand.

World Myanmar’s ruling party wins enough seats to form new government Myanmar’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party has won more than enough seats in the Union Parliament to form a new government, the country’s Union Election Commission announced on November 13.