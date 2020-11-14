Chinese expert highlights Vietnam’s role in ASEAN
As the rotating Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam has played an important role in organising, coordinating and leading activities of the bloc, said a Chinese expert.
At the 23rd ASEAN - China Summit (Photo: VNA)
Beijing (VNA) – As the rotating Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam has played an important role in organising, coordinating and leading activities of the bloc, said a Chinese expert.
Prof. Liu Ying, an expert in trade and international relations from Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies under the Renmin University of China, made the statement during a recent interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Beijing on the occasion of the on-going 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.
Liu said that Vietnam has made efforts to ensure ASEAN meetings take place safely, contributing to the group’s development across the spheres of economics, trade, politics and health.
According to Liu, the position of ASEAN in the world is becoming more important. The group generally plays an increasingly prominent role in the global political, economic and cultural spheres.
Regarding the ASEAN – China relations, Liu said strengthening cooperation between the two sides, as well as expanding economic and trade collaboration among members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement will help further improve ASEAN's position and voice in the international arena.
China and ASEAN have witnessed close cooperation various fields such as politics, economics, and culture. ASEAN is now China's largest trading partner, she added.
Once the RCEP agreement signed, the two-way trade will reach a new height, she said./.