Li Ding, a 66-year-old Chinese citizen, was hospitalized with his 28-year-old son Li Zichao on January 22 for Covid-19 treatment.



His full recovery can be seen as a ‘miracle,’ as he has suffered many pre-existing conditions that could have killed him anytime, including diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.



On January 13, Li Ding and his wife visited their son in Vietnam from Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak.



Li Ding and his son, Li Zichao, were hospitalized at Cho Ray Hospital and were test positive for Covid 19 on January 23.

On Feb. 4, the son was allowed to discharge from the hospital after his tests returned negative but he asked for stay with his father in the hospital. The two were discharged from the hospital on the same day.

As many as 60,100 people have been infected by the virus globally, with more than 1,360 killed.

Vietnam on Feb. 13 confirmed one more case of Covid-19 infection, raising the total number to 16. So far, seven have been discharged from the hospital./.

