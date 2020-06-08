Chinese firm to construct int’l tourist port in Phnom Penh
Illustrative image (Photo: Pandaw)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – China’s Prince Real Estate Group has planned to develop an international standard tourist port at Prince Manor Resort centre in Kandal province of Cambodia, according to the Cambodian news agency Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP).
The intention was unveiled by the firm’s Executive Director Xu Zhixing during a recent meeting with Cambodian Minister of Tourism Thong Khon in Phnom Penh.
According to Xu, the port will allow his firm to run its cruise ships along Tonle Mekong River, thus promoting tourism development in Phnom Penh and across the Southeast Asian country.
Khon welcomed and supported the Chinese company’s investment plan, stressing that the operation of the port will be a convenient recreational option when Cambodia as well as Phnom Penh hosts international events.
He also suggested Prince Real Estate Group invest more in tourism in Siem Reap and Kampong Thom provinces.
Cambodia is taking measures to recover its tourism sector which is crippled by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister Khon on June 5 revealed Cambodia's tourism industry could lose 3 billion USD in 2020.
According to the Ministry of Tourism, Cambodia welcomed about 1.6 million foreign tourists in the first four months of 2020, down 52 percent year-on-year./.