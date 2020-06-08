ASEAN Malaysia rejects 3-billion-USD settlement from Goldman Sachs Malaysia would reject a settlement offer of 3 billion USD from Goldman Sachs related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) financial scandal, said Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz.

World Indonesia experiences lowest inflation in two decades Indonesia recorded the lowest inflation in 20 years in May as the COVID-19 pandemic led to depressed demands.

World Indonesia postpones import reduction deadline amid COVID-19 The Indonesian government has pushed back the deadline to achieve its import reduction target by a year as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected productivity and demand of industries.

World British man rescued after six days trapped in well in Indonesia A British national stuck in a well in Bali tourist island of Indonesia for six days has been rescued, Indonesian authorities said on June 7.