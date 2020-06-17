World Thailand aims to attract more foreign investment during COVID-19 To cope with the adverse impact of COVID-19 on foreign investment, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak, has assigned the Board of Investment (BOI) to fine-tune its work by highlighting the strengths of the country to attract more foreign investors.

World Vietnam attends int’l webinar on impacts of new world order on Asia-Pacific An international webinar on prospects for a new bipolar world order and its impacts on Asia-Pacific took place on June 16, gathering leading scholars from Russia, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.

World Singapore retains top spot as world's most competitive economy Singapore has retained its top spot as the world's most competitive economy in the latest edition of the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking.