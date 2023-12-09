Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The upcoming State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping from December 12 to 13 will contribute to deepening the bilateral cooperation framework for a long-term future of relationship between the two countries, said Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.



In an interview granted to the press, Deputy FM Vu highlighted the development of the Vietnam - China relations, saying that Vietnam and China have many similarities as they share a border and are Communist party-led socialist countries. The two countries have traditional friendly relationship, so they value the relations with each other and determine the bilateral relations as the priority direction in each country's foreign relations.



Since the two nations established a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership 15 years ago, the relationship between the two Parties and States has developed substantively, firmly and comprehensively across spheres, Vu said.



Political relations have developed strongly, he said, adding that all-level meetings between leaders of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and fatherland front agencies of the two countries have been regularly conducted.



Many visits of senior Vietnamese and Chinese leaders marked important milestones in the relationship between the two countries, including the historic visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong in October last year.



Economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two sides has been further intensified. China has been Vietnam's largest trading partner for 20 consecutive years, and Vietnam currently is China's biggest trading partner in ASEAN, and 4th largest trading partner in the world after the US, Japan, and the Republic of Korea.



The two-way trade increased nine times to nearly 180 billion USD in 2022 from 20 billion USD in 2008. China’s investment in Vietnam rose more than 10 times to 25 billion USD over the last 15 years. In 2023, China ranks fourth among countries and territories investing in Vietnam.



People-to-people exchanges and cooperation between localities of Vietnam and China have recorded many practical results. So far, nearly 60 provinces and cities of Vietnam have set up friendly and cooperative ties with Chinese localities. Socio-political organisations, and localities of both sides have established and periodically organised many cooperation mechanisms and programmes. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, China continuously led in the number of tourists to Vietnam for many years.



The two sides have gained many achievements in building a shared land border of peace, friendship and cooperation, contributing to the socio-economic development of localities along the border, he said.



The two countries have maintained negotiations and intensified collaboration to, together with parties involved, control disagreements and differences in line with international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), thus contributing to ensuring peace and stability in the East Sea and the region.



Regarding expectations on the Vietnam visit by CPC General Secretary and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Deputy FM Vu said that this is the first visit by the top leader of the Chinese Party and State to Vietnam since the 20th CPC National Congress, and one year after the China visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.



This visit, which coincides with the 15th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, is expected to be a new milestone in the two countries' relations, he stated.



Deputy FM Vu underlined three major expectations of both sides in this visit.



Firstly, it is the expectation for a "new positioning" and "new level" of bilateral relations.



On the foundation of important achievements that the two sides have gained over the past 15 years, leaders of the two Parties and countries are expected to further deepen the bilateral cooperation framework for a long-term future of ties between the two countries in a sustainable and substantial and effective direction, contributing to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.



Secondly, substantial cooperation outcomes are also expected, said Deputy FM Vu. He held that leaders of the two Parties and countries will define major orientations and focus as well as specific measures to foster their collaboration in all fields, meeting the interest of both sides.



There will be likely a large number of documents signed in many fields, creating an important basis for agencies, localities, people and businesses to cooperate more effectively in the coming time.



Thirdly, it is the expectation about the spillover effect of the visit to all levels, sectors, and people of all walks of life. This visit, along with the visit of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong last year, is hoped to continue to create strong motivations and momentum for sectors, localities and peoples to continue to maintain and develop their existing relationships, thereby building a solid and good social foundation for the development of bilateral relations./.