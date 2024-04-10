The meeting between NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping is highlighted on Xinhua's website. (Photo: VNA)

– Major Chinese media including Xinhua, the Communist Party of China ( CPC)’s flagship newspaper - People’s Daily, Global Times, the China Central Television (CCTV) have simultaneously reported activities of the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation led by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in Beijing.During his stay in Beijing from April 7-12, Hue had a meeting with General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, held talks with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji, and met with Wang Huning, Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee.