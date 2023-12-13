General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and the high-level delegation of the Chinese Party and State lay a wreath and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and the high-level delegation of the Chinese Party and State laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on December 13 morning.



The Chinese Party General Secretary and President was accompanied by Phan Dinh Trac, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs.



Later in the day, Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



The Chinese Party and State leader and his spouse are making a two-day state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and his spouse, and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong and his spouse./.