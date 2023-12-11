General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping (R) welcomes Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in October 2022 (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming



The visit will make a prominent landmark and be an important highlight on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam - China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, according to experts.



Nguyen Vinh Quang, Vice President of the Vietnam - China Friendship Association, former Minister Counsellor - Deputy Ambassador of Vietnam to China, highlighted that this will be the third Vietnam visit by Xi Jinping, more than one year after Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's historical visit to China in October 2022.

Nguyen Vinh Quang, Vice President of the Vietnam - China Friendship Association (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

This will be the first time a Party General Secretary and President of China to visit Vietnam for three times, Quang noted, describing the activities as rare in such a close succession.

Trong’s visit was a success with the issuance of a 13-point joint statement, and agreements reached by the two Party chiefs that time have been carried out effectively, he said, expecting that Xi’s trip this time will produce good results, bringing about benefits to both countries’ people.



Sharing the same view, Dr. Dao Ngoc Bau, Deputy Director in charge of the Institute of International Relations under the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, stated that the Chinese top leader’s third visit to Vietnam shows that the relationship between the two Parties, States and peoples is developing very well, demonstrating the spirit of friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability, and looking towards the future.



It will contribute to affirming and consolidating the friendship and long-standing tradition between the two countries and peoples, and will certainly open up new cooperative relations in the future and upgrade existing relationships in a deeper and more substantive direction, thus contributing to the development of the two countries, for peace and stability in the region and the world, said Bau.



The expert also predicted the trip will create new momentum for bilateral economic and trade collaboration in a balanced and sustainable direction.



In addition, people-to-people, cultural, scientific, and educational exchanges between the two countries will become more and more substantive and effective, thus helping enhance traditional friendship, he added./.

