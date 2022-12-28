Chinese tourist influx to put pressure on Thailand's tourism and health sectors
An overload of tourists and an overwhelmed Thai healthcare system are issues to monitor next year after China fully reopens from January 8, 2023, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said China's reopening will lead TAT to revise its target for foreign arrivals from 20 million to more than 25 million in 2023.
An influx of Chinese tourists, who have been unable to travel overseas for three years, may flock to Thailand during the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of January, with an estimated 500,000 arrivals during this period and 3-5 million for the whole year, he said.
He noted that the TAT and the private sector have met to discuss preparations and evaluate the situation as China's major shift in its border policy after three years requires a recalibration.
Even though the Thai tourism sector applauded the announcement from Beijing that it is lifting most entry requirements from Jan 8, except for a pre-arrival COVID-19 test, tourism operators were concerned about an imbalance between supply and demand, Supasorn said.
Yuthasak said the most important factor is not how many Chinese will return to visit Thailand, but helping the country avoid another COVID-19 wave and keeping Thai people safe./.