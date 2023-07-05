Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Chip-based ID cards were granted to 186 citizens under the special household registration category at the Hiep Binh Chanh Support Centre for the Disabled in Thu Duc city, part of the Ho Chi Minh City on July 5.



As the majority of the disabled at the centre did not possess personal identification documents, the Ho Chi Minh City Police deployed officers and soldiers from various units to collaborate with the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06) in collecting population information to facilitate data clearing and issuance of necessary identification documents for these special cases.



Lieut. Col. Ho Thi Lanh, deputy head of the PC06, said the activity aims to assist local authorities in population management, social welfare and ensuring the legitimate rights of vulnerable individuals in the society.



The municipal police are determined to gather population information and issue ID cards and other necessary personal documents to over 3,000 special cases and vulnerable citizens in the city, she added./.