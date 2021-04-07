Health No new COVID-19 cases over last 12 hours Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report over the last 12 hours from 6pm on April 6 to 6am on April 7, keeping the national count at 2,648, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Ten prioritised groups to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations The Ministry of Health has asked localities nationwide to promptly compile a list of individuals prioritised for COVID-19 vaccinations as guided by the Government.