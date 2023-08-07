Society President Vo Van Thuong attends HCM City River Festival President Vo Van Thuong attended the “The river tells stories”, a spectacle art show which is a highlight of the Ho Chi Minh City River Festival, on August 6.

Videos Mobile phone, QR code payments soar in popularity Electronic and cashless payments saw significant increases in Vietnam in the first half of this year, with internet transactions growing by 76% in volume and 1.79% in value.

Society Former Russian military experts working in Vietnam meet in Moscow Former Russian military experts who worked in Vietnam during the war met at their 51st traditional gathering in Moscow on August 5.

Society Vietnam’s engineering unit to bring some 300 tonnes of supplies to Abyei Engineering Unit Rotation 2 of Vietnam is going to leave for the UN peacekeeping mission in the Abyei region in the next few days, with about 300 tonnes of supplies to be brought along.