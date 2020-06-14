Citizens show interest in post-COVID-19 social security policies
Constituents in Hanoi and central Thua Thien-Hue province expressed their attention to post-COVID-19 social security policies after listening to opinions from legislators and Government members during a plenary discussion broadcast live on TV on June 13.
People facing difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic receive financial aid in Ha Nam province (Photo: VNA)
This debate was part of the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi.
Nguyen Huu Can, a 70-year-old retiree in Thuy Xuan ward of Thua Thien-Hue’s Hue city, said people nationwide are putting great trust in the Party and State’s leadership, especially the proactive and drastic response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
However, he noted, as the pandemic has caused numerous difficulties to socio-economic aspects, the Government needs to speed up public investment disbursement, especially for major and key projects, practice thrift, prevent wastefulness, and carry out timely policies on reducing taxes, extending tax payment deadlines, and supplying soft loans for businesses to help them resume operations.
Local authorities and all-level committees of the Vietnam Fatherland Front should keep a close watch on the provision of financial aid for people affected by the pandemic to prevent wrongdoings, Can said.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Duc Thuan, a resident in Vinh Ninh ward of Hue city, recommended the Government direct ministries and sectors to enhance monitoring and controlling prices of several essential goods such as pork and some other foodstuffs.
He also pointed out the need for the Government, ministries, sectors and localities to prioritise restoring production activities and creating jobs as the coronavirus pandemic has made many people unemployed while prices of some essential commodities have surged.
Commenting on recent moves by the Government, Pham Van Luong, a constituent in Bac Tu Liem district of Hanoi, said the solutions carried out to support people and businesses in the face of COVID-19 are comprehensive and drastic, concurrently fighting against the disease and sustaining growth.
They have boosted people’s confidence in a bright future, he added.
Also valuing the Government’s measures, Do Toan, a resident in the Linh Dam urban area of Hanoi, voiced his hope that the Cabinet will implement as strong and effective solutions as in the COVID-19 combat so as to soon stabilise and boost socio-economic development.
Echoing the view, Quoc Huy, a voter in Hoang Liet ward of the capital’s Hoang Mai district, said he hopes the Government will base on recommendations suggested by lawmakers at the June 13 sitting to implement suitable development solutions in the new context./.