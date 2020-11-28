Society Binh Dinh restores agriculture post-flooding Many mountainous localities in the south-central province of Binh Dinh were hit by the recent heavy storms and flooding, with a number of irrigation works being seriously damaged. Local authorities and people are working around the clock to overcome the consequences of the natural disasters and prepare for a new crop.

Society Vietnam - Cuban diplomatic ties marked in HCM City A get-together to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Vietnam – Cuba diplomatic ties was held in HCM City on November 28 by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO).

Society Autonomy in higher education in Vietnam facing challenges Autonomy in higher education in Vietnam is facing challenges, particularly accountability and finances, according to Deputy Minister of Education and Training Hoang Minh Son.