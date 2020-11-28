Citizens with major contributions to community honoured
National Assembly Chairwoman attended a ceremony hosted by the Ministry of Labour Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) in Hanoi on November 28 to honour outstanding organisations and individuals who made major contributions to the community.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
On behalf of the Party and State, NA Chairwoman Ngan presented the “Labour Hero in Renewal Period” title to the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) and two individuals in recognition of their outstanding achievements in labour and creativity in 2009- 2019 period, contributing to the cause of socialism building and national safeguarding.
Over the past 28 years, the NFVC and its chapters mobilised nearly 7.2 trillion VND, providing support for more than 33 million children in especially difficult circumstances across the country.
At the event, Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh praised and thanked organisations and individuals for their dedication to voluntary work and social welfare activities nationwide.
Currently, there are many people that are in need of assistance in the country, including 6.4 million people living with disabilities, nearly 2 million children in difficult circumstances and other vulnerable groups, she said.
Thinh called for more attention and assistance from the community to the work, towards bringing poor and disadvantaged people a better life.
The Vice President suggested completing laws and policies related to social welfare./.