World Indonesia pumps 480 million USD into State-owned airline State-owned airline Garuda Indonesia has received state funding amounting to 480 million USD to help the company accelerate its recovery programme as the aviation industry begins to gain some ground.

World Thailand to establish “pineapple metropolis” in 2023 The Ministry of Agriculture of Thailand establish a “pineapple metropolis” in Prachuap Khiri Khan province in 2023 to support growers of the spiky yellow fruit, according to Alongkorn Ponlaboot, adviser to Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Srion.

World Indonesia to ban bauxite export from June 2023 Indonesian President Joko Widodo on December 21 confirmed an export ban for bauxite – a main ore source of aluminum from June next year to encourage domestic processing.

World Malaysia’s job market to be brighter next year Employers’ optimism is up following the stronger growth of 14.2% in the Malaysian economy in the third quarter of 2022and next year’s hiring activities would be higher, according to online employment platform JobStreet Malaysia.