Climate change causes severe damage to Thailand: report
Floods caused by climate change have claimed the lives of more than 2,000 people and led to damage of 12.59 trillion baht (363 billion USD) to Thailand over the past 30 years, according to a new report by the country’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC).
The council’s third quarter report states that Thailand has been suffering from severe social impacts due to climate change.
In the period under review, over 40,000 floods have hit the Southeast Asian nation.
The NESDC notes scientific studies over the past 20 years show that worsening floods are the result of climate change triggered by global warming./.