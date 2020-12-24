Climate change research programme results highly practical: Minister
The outcomes of the national science-technology programme on responding to climate change and managing natural resources and the environment in 2016-2020 can be applied in multiple fields in society, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has said.
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha (Photo: most.gov.vn)
He made the comments at a recent event held in Hanoi to review the programme, adding that results from the research have tackled issues such as climate change response in infrastructure development, weather and hydro-meteorological forecasting, and river basin and water management.
According to Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan, after five years of implementation, the programme has effectively applied advanced tools and models in monitoring climate change and alleviating greenhouse gases in Vietnam. It has also recommended solutions to reducing the impact of high tides, flooding, drought, and saltwater intrusion caused by climate change and sea level rises in the Mekong Delta, central coastal areas, and the Red River Delta.
By conducting 43 scientific research projects, it also provided reliable evidence for assessing the potential and value of important inland and marine resources, while proposing orientations for the sustainable planning, management, and exploitation of natural resources.
Many of these research projects were published in reputable domestic and international magazines, with outcomes transferred to sectors, ministries, departments, and localities involved.
Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat stressed that the programme has contributed to realising Vietnam’s commitments to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change./.