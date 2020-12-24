Environment Plastic products must be used in sustainable way: Deputy PM “It is time for us to take drastic and effective action to change models of production and the consumption of traditional plastic products in a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly manner,” Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has said.

Environment Over 90kg of suspected rhino horns seized at Tan Son Nhat airport Police and customs officers in Ho Chi Minh City on December 22 seized more than 90kg of suspected rhino horns at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Environment Ninh Thuan looks to forest management to develop economy The south-central province of Ninh Thuan is focusing on strengthening the management and protection of natural forests, afforestation and developing the forest economy in association with building livelihoods for people in the buffer zone.