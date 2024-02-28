Close bilateral coordination helps maintain security along Vietnam-Cambodia border
Thanks to the close coordination between border management forces of Vietnam and Cambodia, security and trade activities along the shared border between the two countries have been kept stable over the years, contributing to enhancing the living conditions of people in the area.
Xa Mat International Border Gate in Tay Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)Tay Ninh (VNA) – Thanks to the close coordination between border management forces of Vietnam and Cambodia, security and trade activities along the shared border between the two countries have been kept stable over the years, contributing to enhancing the living conditions of people in the area.
Lieutenant Pham Van Trung from the border post at Moc Bai border gate in the southern province of Tay Ninh, which shares 240km of border with Cambodia, underlined that the joint border patrols between Vietnamese and Cambodian border guard forces play a significant role in firmly protecting the borderline and border markers of both sides.
Lieutenant General Chhoeun Bunchhorn, Director of Cambodia’s Pray Veng province Police Department, said that the force has maintained good cooperation with the border guards of Tay Ninh, while exchanging information to deal with trans-border criminals. The two sides will continue to foster collaboration to complete their assigned tasks and control criminals from crossing the border, he stated.
Colonel Le Van Vy, Commander of the Tay Ninh Border Guard Command, said that external relations work has been a bright spot of the force, especially in 2023 when various exchange activities were held, along with the signing of many cooperation agreements.
Last year, border guards of Tay Ninh busted a ring of cross-border drug traffickers, apprehending eight suspects and seizing 5kilos of meth, 50 bricks of heroin. Meanwhile, the force broke 33 smuggling cases, and 68 cases of illegal entry and exit, said Vy.
The official said that in order to enhance the efficiency of bilateral collaboration, the two sides plan to review and sign coordination programmes, and establish twinning relations between border protection and management forces of the two sides, while showing stronger performance in exchanging information, especially on trans-border criminals.
The forces of the two sides will also maintain regular exchange and collaboration in settling cases happening in the shared border area in the spirit of solidarity, friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding, he added./.