Officials visit a booth at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) - A 2024 trade, investment and tourism exhibition of the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area kicked off in the Laos’s southern province of Attapeu on February 27 evening.



Running until March 1, the event comes within the framework of the 13th meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee on CLV Development Triangle Area.



The opening ceremony drew high-level officials, ministers and business leaders from the 13 provinces in the area, including Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nongm and Binh Phuoc of Vietnam; Sekong, Attapeu, Salavan and Champasak of Laos; and Stung Treng, Rattanakiri, Mondulkiri and Kratie of Cambodia.



The exhibition attracts 118 booths displaying a diverse range of popular locally-crafted products, including traditional handicrafts, fine arts and agricultural products. It also serves as a platform to popularise information on regional tourism potential.

At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Many Vietnamese firms operating in the area showcase a variety of products, especially quality organic farm produce for export such as banana, green pomelo, pineapple, and organic sugar, which have attracted significant interest, with a large number of local residents and visitors sampling them.

The opening night alone saw a substantial turnout, with tens of thousands of attendees immersing themselves in shopping and enjoying musical performances that celebrated the shared heritage, culture and unity among the three countries./.