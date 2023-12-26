Business Gold price sets new record on Dec. 26 noon The domestic gold price has continued its rising trend, hitting a new record of 80 million VND (3,291 USD) per tael (37.5 grams) on December 26 noon.

Business Additional 3,000 train tickets on sale for Tet holidays The Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Saratrans) has initially added 3,000 tickets for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Business Vietnam’s top ten economic highlights of 2023 The Vietnam News Agency’s Economic News Department has selected the top ten noteworthy events that shaped the country's economic landscape in the year 2023.

Business Planning to create breakthroughs for tourism development: Official System planning is an important basis for overcoming discrepancies, limitations, and weaknesses in Vietnam’s tourism and creating breakthroughs for the industry to thrive during economic green transformation, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.