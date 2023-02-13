Environment Phu Yen works to protect rare gray-shanked douc langurs The Forest Protection Department of Tuy Hoa city, the central province of Phu Yen, coordinated with relevant units to raise public awareness of the importance of protecting the gray-shanked douc langurs that appeared recently in Cam Tu village, Hoa Kien commune.

Society Efforts exerted to increase climate change adaptability of Mekong Delta urban systems Localities in the Mekong Delta region are working hard to increase their urban areas’ adaptability to climate change, and boost urban development to green and sustainable direction.

Environment Northern region to see humid weather until April The northern region of Vietnam will continue to experience humid weather until April, according to Nguyen Van Huong, head of the weather forecast division under the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment RoK-funded mangrove restoration project launched in Ninh Binh The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the People’s Committee of Ninh Binh province organised a ceremony to launch an afforestation campaign in Kim Son district on February 7.