Cold spell to blanket northern Vietnam this week
A cold wave is forecast to hit the northern and north-central regions on February 13 night and the following day, with temperatures ranging from 14-17 degrees Celsius.
Nguyen Van Huong, head of the weather forecast division under the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said temperatures in northern mountainous localities will drop to 10-13 degrees, even 8 degrees in some places.
The regions will see light rains from February 18-22. Nighttime temperatures will drop further on February 19.
Over the past days, unseasonal rains hit southern localities, affecting production as well as travelling of local residents, and they are forecast to continue in the coming days.
The centre said the cold fronts in February and March will cause waves as high as 3-5m in the sea from the north to the south./.