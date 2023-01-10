Cold weather to blanket northern Vietnam in Lunar New Year holidays
The northern region is expected to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival in cold weather, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecasting Centre.
The northern region is expected to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival in cold weather. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The northern region is expected to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival in cold weather, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecasting Centre.
The spell is forecast to linger through the country's longest annual festival, this year lasting from 20-26, while the central and south-central regions will see rains.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Between January 15-18, the northern region will be cloudy and experience light rains. Rains are forecast during the period, and will will continue in the central region, while the Central Highlands and the southern region will see less rains, the centre said.
It said there have been no signs of storms or tropical depressions in the Eat Sea so far./.