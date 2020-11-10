Colombia, Cuba, South Africa join Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia
The signing ceremony of the instruments of accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) by Colombia, Cuba and South Africa was held online on November 10.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presides over the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presides over the signing ceremony
The signing ceremony of the instruments of accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) by Colombia, Cuba and South Africa is held online
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, and other ASEAN Foreign Ministers witnessed the signing ceremony
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presides over the signing ceremony