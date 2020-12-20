A promotional poster of the TV series Ve Nha Di Con (Come Home, My Dear) (Photo courtesy of the TV series Facebook)

Hanoi (VNA) — Vietnamese TV series Ve Nha Di Con (Come Home, My Dear) has bagged another prize, winning the Literature and Art Award presented by the Union of Arts and Literature and Associations of Vietnam recently.

The 85-episode drama, which features family issues in Vietnam’s contemporary society, has won many prestigious awards, including VTV Awards 2020, National Golden Kite 2019, WeChoice Awards 2019 and Golden Apricot Blossom Awards 2019, together with many other certificates of merit from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

According to the organising board, arts and literature and associations of 61 provinces and cities submitted 410 works to the annual awards of the alliance, which are classified into 10 categories - poetry, prose, literary critical theory, fine arts, photography, film, music, dance, folklore and theatre.

As a result, the organising board handed out 74 awards to 28 associations, among which were 65 winning works, including three A prizes, nine B prizes, 17 C prizes, 33 consolation prizes and three prizes for young authors.

The A prize for the Film category went to TV series Come Home, My Dear by director Nguyen Danh Dung.

The film has been hugely popular among TV viewers since it debuted in 2019. The film revolves around the life of a widowed man named Son, played by actor Bui Trung Anh, trying to raise three daughters. However, each of the daughters has their own problems and worries their father in their own way.

Having turbulent journeys of growing up, all of them were always been backed by their father, their house and his eternal love. But when they are mature enough to seize their own happiness, they realise their father is old, which is when they return home to support him.

The realism of the programme as well as the honest and emotional acting of the cast have won the hearts of many viewers./.