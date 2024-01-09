Coming of age festival to be held in 2024
At the conference on January 8 (Photo: nhandan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The national coming of age festival will be a highlight in the activities to be held by the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam and competent ministries and sectors in 2024, heard a conference held in Hanoi on January 8.
Accordingly, those aged 18 will attend the “green sails” festival to mark their adulthood, the committee said, adding it will work with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government Office and the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) to organise the event.
Besides, an array of activities will be rolled out to concretise the Youth Law adopted in 2020, and the youth development strategy for the 2021-2030 period.
Particularly, the national committee and the Central Committee of the HCM CYU will carry out a set of criteria for the development of Vietnamese youth, and work with ministries and sectors to organise the national forum on youth policies.
Last year, the national committee stepped up coordination with relevant quarters to build legal documents, develop plans for the Central Committee of the HCM CYU, and direct the youth unions at all levels to implement programmes and projects in localities.
Foreign affairs work enjoyed due attention in the year, with an array of activities held such as the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam – Japan diplomatic relations, and comments on draft documents as well as the provision of information for authorities under the ASEAN cooperation framework on the youth.
A report at the conference revealed that as of December 31, 2023, Vietnam had more than 20 million youths aged 16-30, accounting for 20.1% of the population./.