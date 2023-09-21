At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission has given a warning to the Party Affairs Committee of the Quang Ninh provincial People's Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures and several officials and former officials of the province as a disciplinary measure, at its 32nd meeting in Hanoi.

The commission said the Party Affairs Committee of the provincial People's Committee in the 2011-2016 and 2016-2021 tenures had violated the democratic centralism principles and working regulations. They showed a lack of responsibility and loose leadership, leading to the provincial People's Committee and various collectives and individuals breaching the Party’s regulations and State laws on managing and implementing projects/contracts by the Advanced International JSC (AIC) and its affiliates, and the FLC Group JSC.

These violations have resulted in very serious consequences, substantial financial losses and a significant risk of further losses and wastage of State funds and assets, causing negative public concern and hurting the reputation of the local Party organisation and authorities.

The standing board of the provincial Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, the Party Delegation of the provincial People's Council in the 2016-2021 tenure, and other Party organisations and members were also responsible for the above violations.

The meeting, which took place on September 19 and 20, also issued a reprimand to the Party Delegation of the provincial People's Council in the 2016-2021 tenure, along with a number of officials.

The commission asked the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider and enforce disciplinary actions against the standing board of the provincial Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, and a number of officials.

The standing board of the current provincial Party Committee was required to issue disciplinary measures against 14 Party organisations and 10 Party members involved, as concluded by the commission.

At the meeting, the commission also looked into a complaint against a Party organisation and two Party members, considered disciplinary appeals in four cases and decided on other important issues./.