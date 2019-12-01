Commission reviews military, defence task performance in 2019
The Central Military Commission held a meeting in Hanoi on December 1 to review the implementation of military and defence tasks in 2019 and discuss the duties for next year.
Party General Secretary, President and Secretary of the Central Military Commission Nguyen Phu Trong (standing) chairs the commission's meeting in Hanoi on December 1 (Photo: VNA)
The event was chaired by Party General Secretary, President and Secretary of the commission Nguyen Phu Trong.
Officials at the meeting included by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, member of the commission’s standing board; Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich, Vice Secretary of the commission; and head of the Party’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh.
Participants shared the view that despite complex regional and global situations in 2019, the Central Military Commission, the Defence Ministry and cadres at all levels have stayed united, actively grasped the reality, and upheld their sense of responsibility to direct the whole army to fulfill all assigned tasks, creating strong improvements in defence and military work.
Defence diplomacy has been enhanced and reaped practical results. The whole army has stayed united and steadfast, completely put trust in the Party’s leadership and the State’s governance, remained close to the people, and been ready to take on and fulfill every task, officials said.
Valuing the performance of the Central Military Commission, officials and soldiers this year, Trong pointed out new requirements in the military building, defence consolidation and national safeguarding in 2020.
He requested the entire army to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the commission’s leadership resolution for 2020, noting that they need to make early forecasts, precise assessments and timely proposals to the Party and State so as to successfully handle all military and defence circumstances.
The whole army must ensure combat readiness; strictly manage the country’s airspace, seas, borders, inland territory, and key and strategic areas; ensure safety for sea-based economic activities; be ready to successfully deal with all circumstances; and further engage in disaster prevention and control, search, rescue, and environmental incident settlement, he stressed.
The top leader also ordered the Central Military Commission and the Defence Ministry to make good preparations for all-level Party congresses, pay more attention to the personnel work, and boost examination and supervision to build an incorruptible and strong Party organisation of the army./.