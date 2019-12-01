Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate Laos on 44th National Day Leaders of Vietnam on December 1 sent congratulations to their Lao counterparts on the 44th National Day of Laos (December 2).

Politics Vietnam, Romania tighten bilateral cooperation The Vietnam-Romania Friendship Association under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a get-together in Hanoi on November 30 by to mark the 101st Great Union Day of Romania (December 1).

Politics PM chairs cabinet meeting on building draft Solution 01 for 2020 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 29 chaired a meeting of the cabinet with representatives of various ministries on key tasks and measures to realise the socio – economic development plan and the State budget projection for 2020 (draft Solution 01).

Politics Deputy PM receives UN HIV/AIDS official Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Committee for AIDS, Drug and Prostitution Prevention and Control Vu Duc Dam hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 29 for Director of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Regional Support Team for Asia and the Pacific Eamonn Murphy.