Health Hospital successfully performs double forearm transplant The Hanoi-based Military Central Hospital 108 has become the first medical facility in Vietnam and Southeast Asia to successfully perform a double forearm transplant.

Health No new COVID-19 case posted on early November 11 Vietnam recorded no case of COVID-19 between 6pm on November 10 and 6am on November 11, keeping the total number of infections to date at 1,226, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Ten more imported cases of COVID-19 reported on November 10 Ten cases of COVID-19 were detected on November 10, all among those who are being quarantined after arriving in Vietnam recently, raising the national tally to 1,226, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.