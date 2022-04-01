Society Vietnam News Agency, Phu Tho province sign communication cooperation deal The Government-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the People’s Committee of the northern province of Phu Tho signed an agreement on communication cooperation for the 2022-25 period in Viet Tri city on March 31.

Society Young volunteers support self-treating COVID-19 patients A group of young volunteers in northern Bac Ninh province has been supporting self-treating patients as the number of COVID-19 cases keeps increasing, causing significant pressure on the local health system.