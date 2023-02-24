At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A workshop on digital transformation for Vietnam’s communication and advertising industry was held in Hanoi on February 23.

The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam National Innovation Centre (NIC), the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Vietnam Advertising Association (VAA).

Speaking at the event, NIC Deputy Director Do Tien Thinh said NIC encourages pioneering firms to pilot and apply new technology and models, thus propelling the development of digital enterprises and tech-savvy workforce.

VAA Chairman Nguyen Truong Son said following the COVID-19 pandemic, the strong recovery of outdoor advertising has returned and asserted its position as the leading brand positioning communication channel. Investment in technology will become the top priority in the fourth industrial revolution of the communication and advertising industry in Vietnam.

About challenges to Vietnam’s advertising industry today, Son said management policies and mechanisms have yet to catch up with changes in technology and digital business models. Moreover, high costs of investment in digital infrastructure also make it hard for traditional media channels to renovate themselves.

According to him, Vietnam is lacking tech-savvy workforce and those who could analyse data.

A ceremony to announce the results of the comprehensive digital transformation project between Goldsun Media Group and Vietnam I&E Technology Company was held within the framework of the event./.