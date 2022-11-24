Communication work helps to better policy making, enforcement: PM
Policy communication helps to improve the efficiency of instruction and management by all-level Party Committees and authorities, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while concluding a national teleconference on November 24.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the teleconference. (Photo: VNA)
Once the communication work is well done, it will create greater resources and strength, and raise the efficiency of policy making and enforcement, he continued, noting that the work requires scientific and appropriate methods.
Lauding efforts in policy communication over the past time, the leader said it has contributed to raising public awareness of the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, and creating social consensus.
He, however, pointed out limitations in policy communication such as a lack of due attention and investment by a number of ministries, agencies and localities, human resources and tools assessing the work.
To perform the work better, there should be mechanisms to encourage people, organisations and businesses to raise their opinions on draft policies, while ensuring citizens’ rights to accessing information about law, the government leader noted.
Chinh also highlighted the role of press agencies in this regard, saying policy communication should be done in parallel with protecting the Party’s ideological foundation and refuting wrongful and hostile views.
Regarding key tasks in the time ahead, the PM asked ministries, agencies and localities to renew their mindset about and methods in communication, step up the application of digital technology and transformation, develop evaluation tools, encourage the participation of political and social organisations, pay more attention to policy communication in remote, border and island areas, and develop personnel for the work.
He assigned the Ministry of Finance to coordinate with other ministries, agencies and localities in financing policy communication, and the Ministry of Information and Communications to join hands with the Ministry of Justice and other sides to review and consolidate relevant legal regulations.
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) said in a report to the event that problems remain in the apparatus and resources for policy communication work, thus reducing its effectiveness, especially in the context of many new communication forms on cyberspace. This calls for a review of the organisation and implementation of communication work.
Opinions shared the view that policy communication work has been renewed, from “internal communication” to mass communication. Following the 13th National Party Congress, new initiatives and methods have been taken in the entire political system to effectively disseminate Resolution of the Congress and others adopted by the Party Central Committee.
Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan (People) newspaper, said specific mechanisms are needed to enable press agencies to coordinate with law and policy compiling agencies.
The compiling agencies should take in opinions from experts, scientists, organisations and people to perfect policies, he said.
Deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission Le Hai Binh stressed the need to better manage social networks, and build high-quality communication workers./.