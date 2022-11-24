Politics Vietnam sends seven more peacekeepers to UN missions The Defence Ministry handed over to seven army officers the President’s decisions to send them to UN peacekeeping missions at a ceremony on November 24.

Politics Top legislator receives leaders of major Philippine companies Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on November 24 received President and CEO of the Philippine International Trading Corporation Emmie Perez-Chiong as part of his official visit to the Philippines.

Politics Vietnam, Uganda vow to foster cooperation Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and visiting Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on November 24 agreed to bolster cooperation between the two countries in an effective and pragmatic manner, and take the bilateral relationship into a new development period, matching the wish and potential of both sides.

Politics NA Chairman meets Governor of Philippines’ Davao Oriental province National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Davao Oriental province's Governor Corazon Nunez Malanyaon on November 24 in Manila as part of his official visit to the Philippines.