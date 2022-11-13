Communist parties of Vietnam, India to further beef up cooperation
Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai (R) presents CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's congratulatory letter to CPI General Secretary Doraisamy Raja. (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai has met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) Doraisamy Raja and presented a congratulatory letter from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong to Raja on his re-election to this post at the recent 24th CPI Congress.
At the meeting in New Delhi on November 11, Raja appreciated the CPV leader’s greetings and highlighted the close-knit ties between the two parties throughout history.
He highly valued the comprehensive development of Vietnam - India relations, including the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership, stressing that promoting connections with Vietnam is a consistent and unanimous policy of political forces in India.
For his part, Hai affirmed that the CPV attaches importance to traditional ties and friendship with communist and left-wing parties, including the CPI.
He informed his host of Vietnam’s strong development under the CPV’s leadership, as well as major orientations for national development and Party building defined at the CPV’s 13th National Congress.
The diplomat also suggested some measures to advance relations between the two Parties, including increasing mutual visits; sharing information and experience in the Party building and the making of socio-economic development policies, encouraging people’s organisations and the two Parties to boost exchanges, and fostering the Parties’ coordination at multilateral forums of political parties, thereby helping enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India.
Agreeing on the proposals, Raja added that the CPI has been actively coordinating with the CPV to take measures to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in the time to come./.