Communist Party officials of Vietnam, Japan hold online talks
Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan on September 4 held virtual talks with Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) and Head of its International Department Ogata Yasuo.
Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan on September 4 held virtual talks with Vice Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) and Head of its International Department Ogata Yasuo.
Quan informed the Japanese official on the results of COVID-19 prevention and control in Vietnam, along with the country’s socio-economic situation, preparations for the organisation of the 13th National Party Congress and measures to strengthen cooperation between the two Parties in the context of the ravaging pandemic.
Ogata, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the CPV and Vietnamese people for their prompt sympathy and support to their Japanese counterparts over the consequences of recent natural disasters and flooding.
He also spoke highly of Vietnam’s measures in battling COVID-19 and carrying out the dual targets of containing the spread of the pandemic and protecting people’s lives and at the same time maintaining socio-economic stability.
The JCP official affirmed that Vietnam’s success demonstrates the preeminence of socialism in fighting the pandemic.
At the event, the two officials discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern. They held that the regional and world situation is developing complicatedly and the COVID-19 pandemic is badly affecting all aspects of the world.
They also consented to further foster the traditional cooperation between the two Parties, thereby promoting Vietnam-Japan relations, as well as peace, cooperation and stability in the region and the world./.