Politics Vietnam actively preparing for AIPA 41 As President of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) hopes to leave a good impression on international friends, contributing to raising its standing as well as creating cohesion and coordination with the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Permanent NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong has said.

Politics AIPA 41: Parliaments, governments join hands to fight pandemic The timely response to COVID-19 by the parliaments of ASEAN member countries has played a significant role in accelerating goals and programmes for regional sustainable development in the future.

Politics AIPA-41: AIPA-35 adopted many initiatives related to ASEAN community building The 35th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (AIPA-35) with the theme "Further strengthening parliamentary cooperation in ASEAN Community building" was held in Vientiane (Laos) from September 14 - 20, 2014

Politics NA Vice Chairwoman meets diplomats of ASEAN countries, AIPA observers Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Tong Thi Phong chaired a meeting with ambassadors and heads of the diplomatic missions of ASEAN member states, together with observers and guests of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), on the cusp of the 41st AIPA General Assembly (AIPA 41).