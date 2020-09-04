Environment Music video calls for river protection Musician Do Phuong, deputy head of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet, said on August 27 that he and his co-performers have released a music video (MV) calling for the community protection of rivers, many of which are disappearing.

Environment Ca Mau declares landslide emergency at western sea dykes The People’s Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has announced an emergency situation as landslide has occurred at many sections of the sea dykes along the western coast in the locality.

Environment Vietnam, Japan beef up environmental cooperation Climate change mitigation and adaptation, marine waste management, environmentally sustainable cities, and air and water pollution are among cooperation areas targeted by Vietnam and Japan in the time ahead.