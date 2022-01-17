Company assists HCM City’s care of the elderly
At the handover ceremony (Photo: qdnd.vn)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City on January 17 received 10,000 blood pressure monitors worth 8 billion VND (352,035 USD) donated by the Indochina Development Export Import Company Limited in aid of the local health sector's care for the elderly as well as COVID-19 prevention and control.
At the handover ceremony, Vice President of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee Pham Minh Tuan expressed his gratitude toward the assistance, which he considered meaningful and practical.
The official pledged to work with the city’s association of the elderly to quickly distribute the machines to people in need.
According to the committee, since the beginning of 2022, the city has received more than 772 million VND worth of donations from organisations, businesses, and individuals serving its responses to the pandemic.
Earlier, the HCM City Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has submitted a proposal on providing support for lonely senior citizens and orphans hit by the COVID-19 pandemic to the municipal People’s Committee.
Accordingly, the total cost is estimated at nearly 16.8 billion VND each year, benefiting over 380 lonely old persons and over 2,200 orphans./.