Videos Hanoi citizens gear up for SEA Games 31 As host of the SEA Games 31 opening ceremony and many sports, Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is making meticulous preparations for the region’s largest sporting event, which is now only a week away, to create a lasting impression on both domestic and international friends.

Society SEA Games 31 offers chance to promote Vietnam’s image to regional sport fans Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan, head of the information and communications subcommittee for SEA Games 31, presided over a meeting on May 6 to review preparations for the event.

Society SEA Games 31: Creating a beautiful image of sports, people and Hai Phong city The northern coastal city of Hai Phong is striving to build a beautiful image of sports, people and the city as it will host rowing and canoeing at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Society VINAFAS slams China’s fishing ban in East Sea The Vietnam Fisheries Society (VINAFIS) has voiced its objection against China’s unilateral fishing ban in the East Sea, saying the annual long ban increases the risk of confrontation between Vietnamese fishing boats and Chinese coast guard.