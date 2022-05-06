Company directors arrested for suspected involvement in bribery case
Police have charged two company directors for “giving bribes”, the latest move in the investigation of a case of "giving and receiving bribery" involving the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Nguyen Thi Tuong Vi (L) and Nguyen Thi Dung Hanh have been charged with“giving bribes”. (Source: vnexpress.net)Hanoi (VNA) – Police have charged two company directors for “giving bribes”, the latest move in the investigation of a case of "giving and receiving bribery" involving the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The accused are Nguyen Thi Tuong Vi, Director of ATA Vietnam Consulting and Investment Co. Ltd., and Nguyen Thi Dung Hanh, Director of G Vietnam 19 Co. Ltd.
The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has detained the suspects and searched their houses and workplaces.
The MPS launched its probe after there were reports that some officials at the Consular Department sought illegal profits from licensing companies operating flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four officials at the Consular Department have been accused of “accepting bribes”, namely Nguyen Thi Huong Lan (born in 1974, director of the department), Do Hoang Tung (born in 1980, deputy director of the department), Le Tuan Anh (born in 1982, chief of the department’s office), and Luu Tuan Dung (born in 1987, deputy head of the department’s citizen protection division)./.