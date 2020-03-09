Health Vietnam reports eight new COVID-19 cases Eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Vietnam on late March 8, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health WHO chief lauds Vietnam’s efforts against COVID-19 Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has praised Vietnam’s early, effective measures against COVID-19, especially political commitments of senior leaders and the resolve of agencies and localities in the disease combat.

Health Vietnam informs movement history in Europe of COVID-19 patient The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the Embassies of France, Italy and the UK in Hanoi and asked the Vietnamese Embassies in Paris, Rome and London to share with relevant agencies of the host countries about movement history and temporary residence address in the UK of a Vietnamese woman who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 after travelling to several European nations.

Health Truc Bach Street sterilised after COVID-19 patient discovered Soldiers of the Chemistry Army and Military Medicine Department under the Ministry of National Defence on March 7 morning sprayed disinfectant to sterilise Tran Vu and Truc Bach streets and surrounding areas in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district after a COVID-19 case was confirmed a day earlier.