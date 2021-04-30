Society Ho Chi Minh City today After 46 years of liberation of the South and reunification of the country, Ho Chi Minh City has made great achievement with particularly impressive works, contributing to changing the face of the city. With a population of over 13 million, the city aims to become a smart and modern urban area.

Society State President visits families of contributors to national reunification in Hanoi State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 29 visited some families in Hanoi whose members took part in the Ho Chi Minh Campaign, which was the peak of the General Offensive and Uprising in the spring of 1975 that led to the South Liberation and National Reunification on April 30 the same year.

Society Ex-minister of industry and trade gets 11-year jail sentence The Hanoi People’s Court, on April 29, sentenced ex-minister of industry and trade Vu Huy Hoang to 11 years’ imprisonment for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.