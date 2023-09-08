The concert features famous Vietnamese and international artists (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – The Vietnam-UK Network (VUKN) on September 7 organised a concert in London to celebrate the 10th founding anniversary of the network and the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-UK diplomatic relations.



The event, which attracted nearly 400 participants, aims to raise funds to support three British charities operating in Vietnam, which are The Christina Noble Children's Foundation, Facing the World and Saigon Children's Charity.

The concert featured some famous Vietnamese and international artists, including pianists Tra Nguyen, Tomazz Lis and Shu-Wei Tseng, and violinists Stephane Tran Ngoc, Maryna Raievska, Abigail Dance and Phuong Hoang Linh Nguyen, who performed famous works by British, Vietnamese and world composers.



VUKN Chairman and former British Ambassador to Vietnam Mark Kent said that having famous Vietnamese artists perform at the Royal College of Music in London is a great way to honour the Vietnam-UK relationship, adding that it also raises awareness of the importance of cultural exchange between the two countries.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long said the VUKN has organised a meaningful event to mark two important milestones, namely 10 years of the establishment of the network and 50 years of Vietnam-UK diplomatic relations. The Ambassador expressed pride that the Vietnam-UK strategic partnership is in its warmest period, in which people-to-people and cultural exchanges with the support of organisations like VUKN are key factors.



Addressing the event, Senator Richard Gilbey, vice chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Vietnam said that the network is a really important part of the bilateral relationship.

While the two countries have government-level relationships with formal agreements, the network's activities help connect civil servants, businessmen, and scholars and cultural practitioners, thereby creating favourable conditions for cooperative activities in all fields from education, trade to culture, making a great contribution to the bilateral relationship, he said.

Established in 2013, VUKN is a non-governmental organisation that works to increase understanding and promote relationships between the two countries, especially in the economic, cultural and social fields. /.