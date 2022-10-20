Culture - Sports Website provides VR details of My Son World Cultural Heritage The Management Board of My Son World Cultural Heritage and Digital Transformation Solution Company Limited (VR360), a member of Bizverse, are working together to build a website providing details of the heritage through virtual reality technology.

Culture - Sports Japan supports Can Tho in cultural development The Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City has signed an agreement to provide 130 musical instruments worth 75,716 USD to the Can Tho College of Arts and Culture as part of the Japanese Government's non-refundable aid programme for culture at local level.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cuisine among world’s best Vietnam has been named among the top 10 countries in the world with the best food, according to readers of Canadian magazine The Travel.