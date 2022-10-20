Concert to mark Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations anniversary
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A concert to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) will be held at the Vietnam National Academy of Music on October 23.
Artists will perform under the baton of Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji to entertain the audience with famous works of such composers as S.Rachmaninov, M.Bruch and J.Brahms.
Vietnamese piano artist Nguyen Viet Trung and violinist Hoang Ho Khanh Van will also join this special concert.
Vietnam and the RoK set up their diplomatic relations on December 22, 1992./.