Politics PM lauds Defence Ministry’s performance in 2019 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 9 lauded the Defence Ministry’s performance through the year in giving strategic advice to the Party and State in military-related issues, as well as effectively dealing with different circumstances.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Russia comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnam-Russia relationship has been developing on the foundation of the two nations’ close friendship over the past 70 years.

Politics Belarus leaders look forward to visit by Vietnam’s top legislator Leaders of Belarus are looking forward to an official visit of Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan slated for December 12-14, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Pham Hai.

Politics National Assembly issues resolution approving border-related treaties The National Assembly has issued Resolution 98/2019/QH14 approving two legal documents on the national border between Vietnam and Cambodia.