Condolences extended to family of French communist over her death
Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang on September 2 visited the family of French communist Raymonde Dien - a symbol of the fight against the war by French colonialists in Vietnam, who passed away on August 19 at the age of 93.
The ambassador conveyed condolences by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and former Ambassador Nguyen Dinh Bin to the deceased family.
Born on May 13, 1929 in the western part of France, Raymonde Dien is known by the Vietnamese and other peoples in the world for lying on the rail to block a train carrying tanks and other weapons to Indochina on February 23, 1950. Later, she joined other French communists in their support to the Vietnamese people in their fight against the French colonialists and US imperialists, for the struggle for peace for Vietnam.
On September 2, 2004, she was decorated with a Friendship Order by the Vietnamese State.
Even in her last days, she still joined various events on Vietnam, especially those in support of Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange.
In the message of condolences, the Commission for External Relations affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always keep in mind sentiments and valuable support of the French communist for Vietnam’s past struggle for national liberation, as well as its cause of national construction and defence.
On behalf of the Party Central Committee and Party leaders, the commission extended its deepest sympathy to the French Communist Party and the deceased family./.