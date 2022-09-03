Society Engineering Unit Rotation 1 in Abyei celebrates National Day Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) celebrated 77th National Day (September 2) with a get-together.

Society Vietnamese in Thailand offer incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh Representatives of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Khon Kaen and the Vietnamese Association of Udon Thani province of Thailand on September 2 offered incense in memory of late President Ho Chi Minh at a memorial site named after him in Udon Thani.

Society More activities held abroad to celebrate National Day The Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba held a ceremony to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the 77th National Day and his 53rd death anniversary.

Society Vallet scholarships granted to 230 students in Thua Thien – Hue province The scientific and educational organisation "Meeting Vietnam" on September 2 presented 230 Vallet scholarships worth 4 billion VND (170,484 USD) in total to outstanding students in the central province of Thua Thien Hue.