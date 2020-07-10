Condolences extended to Ivory Coast over death of Prime Minister
Secretary General of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 10 cabled a message of condolences to President of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara over the death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly.
Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly died on July 8, just days after returning from two months of medical treatment in France. (File Photo: AFP/VNA)
The PM died on July 8, just days after returning from two months of medical treatment in France. He was 61.
Vietnam and Ivory Coast set up diplomatic ties in 1975. Ivory Coast is Vietnam’s second largest trade partner in Africa at present./.