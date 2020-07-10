Politics Ten newly-adopted laws to take effect next year The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on July 10 to announce the President’s order promulgating ten laws adopted at the recent ninth session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly.

Politics In photos: Vietnam becomes ASEAN’s 7th member A Vietnamese delegation, led by Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam, attends a ceremony to officially recognise Vietnam as a member of ASEAN in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on July 28, 1995.

Politics Vietnam joins virtual ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) joined the virtual ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM) on July 9.

Politics Medical masks from Vietnamese NA presented to IPU Secretariat Vietnamese Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai on July 9 met with Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Martin Chungong and handed over medical masks which are a gift from the country’s National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan for the IPU Secretariat.