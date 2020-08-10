Condolences to RoK over losses caused by torrential rains
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 10 sent a message of condolences to Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Chung Sye-kyun over great losses in humans and property caused by the recent heavy rains and landslides.
Flooding in RoK's Gwangju on August 8 (Photo: Yonhap/VNA)
On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh extended his condolences to RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.
The Yonhap News Agency reported on August 9 that floods and landslides triggered by heavy downpours in the RoK’s central and southwestern regions have killed 31 people and left 11 others missing in just over a week, forcing more than 6,000 to evacuate.
Torrential rains that started on August 1 have wreaked havoc on Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province; central Chungcheong and southwestern Jeolla province, causing massive flooding and destroying roads, houses and farmland./.