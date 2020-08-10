Politics Special communiqué on former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu’s passing away The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, the National Assembly, the President, the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee have issued a special communiqué, announcing that former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu passed away at 2:52 on August 7, and his funeral will be held as a national mourning.

Politics Condolences to India over plane crash Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over a recent airplane crash of Air India Express – a subsidiary of state-run airline Air India.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 47th meeting The 47th meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on August 10.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s message on ASEAN's anniversary Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has delivered a message on the occasion of the 53rd founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s admission to the bloc. Following is a translation of the message.